Donegal Weather: You know who is back . . . but the good news is tomorrow will be a drier day!!!

At times we all give out about the weather forecast, but it looks like those predictions about the rain were bang on. Unfortunately it's the end of the recent lovely weather and it looks like today will get wetter as the day moves on.

It's cloudy and the rain will develop this morning. It will continue for much of the afternoon, clearing towards evening.

Temperatures nationally are predicted to range between 15 and 19 degrees through the day, but Donegal looks closer to 14 to 16 degrees at best. There's a light breeze this morning and winds generally will be light all day.

Better news for tomorrow, forecasts suggest it will be a drier day with some sunny spells.