Greene the star of the show in Rosses Park as Dungloe defeat St. Michael’s

Ryan Greene is the toast of Dungloe tonight following Dungloe’s two point win over St Michael’s in Rosses Park.



DUNGLOE . . . . . . . . . 2-12

STMICHAEL’S . . . . . . 1-13



The jinking corner forward accounted for 2-4 of Dungloe’s total against the highly fancied St Michael’s, who despite being without Christy Toye, Mark Anthony McGinley and Ciaran Gallagher, fielded a strong side.

And the visitors were in a good position as they led by two points at half-time, 1-7 to 2-2.

Colm McFadden scored the goal from the penalty spot as St Michael’s got off to a flying start and outscored the locals 1-3 to 0-1 in the opening 12 minutes.

But a two goal barrage from Greene in a matter of minutes in the middle of the half kick started a young Dungloe side.

The goals, followed by a Greene point, tied up the game before St Michael’s pulled away again late in the half with good points from Daniel McLaughlin and Michael Langan.

Four quick Dungloe points in the opening minutes of the second period saw the locals hit the front by two, 2-6 to 1-7.

The St Michael’s response was swift and in the space of ten minutes thanks to Andrew Kelly, Daniel McLaughlin, Langan and Colm McFadden, St Michael’s were back in front by two, 1-11 to 2-6, with a little over ten minutes remaining.

But with Cory Gallagher turning in a big performance in the middle of the field and Dungloe dominating the breaking play around the locals finished strong.

And thanks to points from Greene, Shaun Sharkey, Adam Neely and Danny Rodgers, Dungloe hit five points to St Michael’s two in the closing ten minutes.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-2, 145, 1f); Mark Curran, Raymond Sweeney, Doalty Boyle; Eoghan Scally, Gerard Walsh, Darren Curran; Cory Gallagher, Noel McBride (0-1); Christopher Greene, Adam Neely (0-3,1f),Ryan Connors; Ryan Greene (2-4), Conor Greene, Shaun Sharkey (0-2). Subs: Caolan Ward for R Connors 25, inj; Paul McGarvey 49, Sean McGee for C Greene 53, Matthew Ward for D Boyle 55, inj.



ST MICHAEL’S: Dean McColgan; Chris McElhinney, Michael McGinley, Ciaran Kelly; Michael Cannon (0-1), Ruairi Friel, Oisin Langan; Michael Langan (0-4,2f), Martin McElhinney; Odhran McFadden (0-1), Daniel McLaughlin (0-2), Andrew Kelly (0-1); Hugh O’Donnell, Brian McLaughlin, Colm McFadden (1-3, 1-0 pen). Subs: Colin McFadden (0-1) for H O’Donnell 55, Liam Kelly for B McLaughlin 56.

REFERE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh).