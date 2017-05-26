If Donegal has problems then 99’s ain’t one

As well as being deemed the coolest place to visit in 2017, it also seems that Donegal is a hotspot of quality ice cream cones.

Thanks to well over 100 Donegal Democrat online readers we now have the scoop on the locations of the best 99 cones in the county.

North to south, east to west and not forgetting the islands, many have been in touch via social media to let us know where you can enjoy a 99 in the Hills of Donegal.

Among those mentioned to us include Daly’s in Lifford, Finnegan’s Rossnowlagh, Shop and Stop Pettigo,Whoriskeys of Ramelton, Gala in Drung, American House Bundoran, Divers of Ardara, Anthony Arthurs Oldtown Road, Letterkenny, Bradley’ of Fahan, Lenardos Pettigo, Moore’s Dunfanaghy, Lafferty’s Creeslough, O’Donnell’s Arranmore, Dry Arch Sop, Letterkenny, O’Donnell’s of Crolly, Kernan’s of Moorefield, Hayes of Milford, Snowflake Clonmany, Doherty’s Restaurant Dungloe, Spar Glencar,Spar Muff, Kieran’s Ballyshannon, Roarty’s in Dunlewey, The Red Shop Glenties, Centra Donegal Town,Blames of Ardara, Kee’s of Laghey, JD’s Castlefinn, Londis Mountcharles, O’Donnell’s Buncrana, McGUinness Shop, Culdaff, Mace Ederney, Mac’s Buncrana, Harkin’s of Muff and Andies of Stranorlar.

Remember, you can still tag your favorite 99's shop on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Thanks for taking part and have a great weekend!