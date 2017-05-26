Extension to Donegal school opened

A new extension to The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School in Raphoe has been opened.

The new extension is the largest addition to the school since its establishment in 1970 when two of the oldest schools in Donegal, The Prior School Lifford and The Royal School, Raphoe amalgamated. Hundreds of people attended the event including past pupils and staff, clergy, parents of pupils, members of the board of management, the School’s Patron, The Donegal Protestant Board of Education and staff and pupils.

The new €1.5 million extension comprises of two Classrooms, a Chaplaincy, two Learning Support Rooms, a state of the art computer room, four new offices for the chaplain, special educational needs co-ordinator, the home school community liaison co-ordinator and the guidance counsellor, a design, communications and graphics room, an enlarged staff room, an enlarged music and Drama Room and refurbishment of offices and classrooms. The new additions have improved many aspects of the School according to