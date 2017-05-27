Café for dementia sufferers and their carers to open in Donegal
The café will be held on the first Thursday of every month in the Silver Tassie Hotel
A café aimed at providing a relaxed environment for people with dementia and their families and carers is to be launched in Donegal next month.
The Alzheimer’s Café is a new initiative in Donegal and will be held on the first Thursday of every month in the Silver Tassie Hotel, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny from
The café will provide a safe and relaxed environment for people affected by dementia to meet others in similar situations to share information and experiences while gaining support and information.
Each meeting will have a theme and a guest speaker depending on the needs of those attending. The Alzheimer’s Café is free of charge and open to all people with Dementia and their families.
The Alzheimer’s Café will be launched on Thursday 1 st June 2017 by Sir Gerry Robinson of
Guest speaker at the launch is Professor Ken Mulpeter, a well known and respected Geriatrician at Letterkenny University Hospital. Professor Mulpeter has spent many years working and developing Dementia care across Donegal.
