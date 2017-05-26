Donegal soccer hero Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county next week
Donegal soccer hero Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county next week.
Seamus Coleman plays with the Everton club in the English Premier
Coleman started his football career with St. Catherine's in Killybegs. He joined League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers in 2006 and then moved to England to sign for Everton in January 2009. He has made over 200 appearances for Everton and is regarded as one of the league's top full-backs.
Coleman has been a senior international for the Republic of Ireland since 2011, acquiring over 40 caps. He won the 2011 Nations Cup and was awarded the FAI Under-21 International Player of the Year in both 2009 and 2010. He was selected for the Ireland squad at UEFA Euro 2016, captaining Ireland against both Italy and France. He was named Ireland captain in September 2016.
Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey said he is looking forward to this event where the Freedom of Donegal will be bestowed on Seamus Coleman.
Seamus will be the eighth recipient of a badge and pin specially commissioned by the Council. The badge (and lapel pin) is reserved exclusively for those on whom the Freedom of the County is conferred.
Other recipients of the Freedom of County Donegal include Anthony Molloy, Phil Coulter, Shay Given, Patsy McGonagle, Daniel O’Donnell, Packie Bonner and the 28th Infantry Battalion.
