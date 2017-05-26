Award winning Donegal butchers launch innovative new website

A Ballybofey-based butchers has launched a new innovative website which will facilitate the delivery of all its produce across the county and the country to customers overnight.

McConnell's butchers in Ballybofey has won a string of accolades and awards over the years and with this new initiative is proving to be a cut above the rest when it comes to innovation and business expansion.

This is the first time a butcher has undertaken this business venture in Donegal.

McConnell’s butchers was established in Ballybofey by John McConnell in 1966.

John McConnell still enjoys working in the business alongside his family.

The new website www.moo.ie was launched last week and is already proving to be a huge success with customers from across the county and country.

The idea was prompted by parents coming into the shop to buy meat for their students before they left for their third level education in Dublin, Galway and further afield.

They wanted to ensure that their students had quality meats from a reliable source during their time away from home.

Shane McConnell said: “We can deliver to anywhere in the country overnight.

“The boxes of meat are temperature controlled and stay below 5 degrees for 48 hours.”

The business hopes to serv people who cannot leave their homes, those who live in rural areas or busy professionals who do not have time to shop in their local or nearby towns.

The butchers can deliver anywhere in the county, from Inish Eoghain to Pettigo, from Glen Cholm Cille to Fanad.

The butchers have a wide range of products that can be delivered from steak boxes, family boxes, breakfast boxes, gluten free boxes and many more.

All the products are priced and can be viewed on their website.

The website is exceptionally simple and easy to use and also facilitates those who wish to be regular customers.

Customers can tick a box and go through a seamless process to ensure that the box they desire is on their doorstep in time for their meals.

Customers from across the county and country can have their weekly shop delivered to their door and they can also ensure that elderly relatives, students, people in rural areas and people who are unable to leave their homes, can have their weekly shop delivered to their doorstep with ease and professionalism.

The service promises to be one that many people will come to recognise and rely on in the near future.

“We can deliver to anywhere in the country overnight and the product will be delivered in the temperature controlled box. We could deliver as far as England if we wanted but we are not doing that, just yet,” Shane said.

For further information, please visit, www.moo.ie or call the butcher at 074 91 31114.