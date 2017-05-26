Weather warning for heavy rain in Donegal

A warning for heavy rainfall in Donegal tonight and tomorrow has been issued by Met Éireann.

The status yellow national weather warning is for heavy thundery rain from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. Met Éireann says the heavy rain which may lead to accumulations of 20-30mm with higher amounts likely in mountainous areas.

The warning is in place from tonight until 6 pm on Saturday.

Yellow level weather alerts notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity and to allow them to take preventative action. It’s the lowest level of warning issued by Met Éireann.

The warning for heavy rain comes after two days of very high temperatures.

Main Head recorded it’s warmest May day on record on Thursday of 35.1 degrees for three consecutive hours.