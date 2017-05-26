RTÉ Radio 1’s Ryan Tubridy Show will be in Donegal next week.

The show will be broadcast from Arranmore on Monday. The programme has teamed up with Fáilte Ireland, as part of its ‘Embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life’ and will be broadcasting each day live along various locations along the Wild Atlantic Way from Monday, 29th May until Friday, June 2nd.

This year the tour will focus on a number of islands and seaside towns. Monday's broadcast from Arranmore Holiday Village. The show will continue to Achill Island to see the stunning Keem Strand on Tuesday.

This year sees ‘Tubs on the Wild Atlantic Way’ travel further south to the vibrant seaside towns of Ballybunnion in Co. Kerry on Wednesday 31st May and Baltimore in West Cork on Thursday 1st June, and finally finishing up in The Moorings of Portmagee in Co. Kerry on Friday 2nd June which is the starting point for many trips to the spectacular, otherworldly island of Skellig Michael.

Ryan Tubridy said: “There's no hiding my love of the west so one of my favourite weeks of my working year is our magical mystery tour along the Wild Atlantic Way. We look forward to bringing our listeners with us on a radio adventure, come rain or come shine.”

Looking forward to the arrival of the popular RTÉ Radio 1 show, Fiona Monaghan, Head of Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland, said: ‘Ryan Tubridy is a fantastic ambassador for the Wild Atlantic Way and he can really get across to his listeners what it is about the Wild Atlantic Way that captures people’s imagination. This is the fourth consecutive year the show has chosen to experience the Wild Atlantic Way. This year spectators coming down to watch the broadcast in Arranmore, Achill Island, Ballybunnion, Baltimore and Portmagee can expect to see plenty of festivities, interviews, live music as well as hear about local tourism highlights. We are encouraging everyone to come on down and join in the fun and discover ways to ‘Embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life through the airwaves.’