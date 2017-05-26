An Post Rás on its way from Dungloe to Donegal town
Today's stage is the 132.1 km leg from Dungloe to Donegal town
The Rás leaving Dungloe this morning. Photo: (Father Nigel Ó Gallchóir)
Today's stage of the An Post Rás is the
The riders left Dungloe at
This is one of the hilliest of this year’s race in featuring six
The riders hit the category three Loughnambraddan 17.5
Later on, there is the fearsome category one Glengesh Pass, the category three Altclogh, the category two Maeenavaghran and then the category three pairing of
The day’s final climb is the category three Drumbeagh.
Yesterday, Regan Gough of the An Post Chain Reaction team sprinted to victory on the 181.2 km stage from Buncrana to Dungloe.
The New Zealander edged out Australian Cameron Meyer of Australia National Team who finished second ahead of third place Daan Meijers of Netherlands Delta Cycling.
JLT Britain rider James
