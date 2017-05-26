An Post Rás on its way from Dungloe to Donegal town

Today's stage of the An Post Rás is the 132.1 kilometre leg from Dungloe to Donegal town.

The riders left Dungloe at 11am for stage 6 and the route will take them through, Glenties, Clooney, Ardara, Meenaneary, Glencolmcille, Kilcar, Killybegs, Bruckless, and Dunkineely on the way to Donegal town.

This is one of the hilliest of this year’s race in featuring six categorised climbs and will represent a big challenge for whoever is the race leader, especially in today's temperatures.

The riders hit the category three Loughnambraddan 17.5 kilometres after the drop of the flag.

Later on, there is the fearsome category one Glengesh Pass, the category three Altclogh, the category two Maeenavaghran and then the category three pairing of Cashling and Kilcar.

The day’s final climb is the category three Drumbeagh.

Yesterday, Regan Gough of the An Post Chain Reaction team sprinted to victory on the 181.2 km stage from Buncrana to Dungloe.

The New Zealander edged out Australian Cameron Meyer of Australia National Team who finished second ahead of third place Daan Meijers of Netherlands Delta Cycling.