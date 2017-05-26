Thursday was warmest May day recorded in Donegal

Yesterday was the warmest May day at Malin Head since records began.

Temperatures at Malin Head reached 25.1 degrees for three consecutive hours. That was the highest since records began in 1885, and beat a previous May high of 24.7 degrees which was recorded on May 31st, 1978.

Temperatures today are expected to again reach 25 degrees in what be another warm day for the county.

But the warm weather is to come to an end tonight with thundery showers developing tonight and overnight.

Rain will continue for most of Saturday morning and in the afternoon the rain will turn light and patchy.