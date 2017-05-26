Weather in Donegal, May 26th

Today will be another warm, humid and sunny day.

Cloud will gradually increase and there is a chance of heavy and possibly thundery showers later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 20 to 25 degrees.

Tonight the showers will merge into longer spells of rain with a few heavy bursts likely again and the ongoing risk of thunder. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Winds will be variable, light to moderate.

Yesterday, Malin Head saw its warmest May Day on record with 25 degrees recorded for three consecutive hours.