"Wild Atlantic Craic" returns to Dunfanaghy for June Bank Holiday weekend

The seaside village of Dunfanaghy is gearing up for weekend of fun and entertainment when the third annual "Wild Atlantic Craic" festival takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The third annual "Wild Atlantic Craic" festival weekend in Dunfanaghy will again see the village alive with great Irish, Celtic and Folk music sessions, gigs, dancing, storytelling and theatre in all of the town's hotels and bars as well as in the Square and the Market House.

From Friday June 2nd to Monday June 5th there will be a great array of talented and highly acclaimed musicians from Donegal and beyond are set to fill the air with the sounds of fiddles, accordions, mandolins, bouzoukis, whistles, flutes, banjos and singing.

A special opening night concert in The Holy Trinity Church will feature the fantastic Clann Mhic Ruairi plus support. This is a rare opportunity to experience the exquisite harmonies and atmosphere this act are renowned for in such an intimate venue. A limited amount of tickets for this unique concert are still available - please call 0857603992.

It will also see the return of Gavin and Niamh Shevlin, the great World Champion Irish Dancers who will perform in The Square on Saturday 3rd June at 4 pm and afterwards in the village pubs.

Live theatre will be provided on Sunday evening (5th, June) at 8.30 pm in The Market Square Building by the fabulous Cloughaneely Players who will deliver a rousing performance of an adaptation of James Joyce's "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man."

There will also be live Irish music, Acappella singing and dancing in the Square on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Aside from the opening concert in the church, all other events are free of charge although any donation to the festival fund will be welcome. The Dunfanaghy Festival Group is a small, non-profit community group whose funding is entirely generated through local fundraising initiatives.

For further schedule information please follow us on Facebook at "Dunfanaghy Festival Group.

All enquiries: 0857603992