1992 All-Ireland winning 25th anniversary celebrations launched in Magee of Donegal

The Donegal winning team of 1992 have launched their celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary.

The launch, fittingly, took place in Magees of Donegal today (Thursday) where chairman of the co-ordinating committee, Philip McGlynn, outlined the schedule for the summer.

The team will be remembered at the Ulster final in July and at the All-Ireland final in September.

As part of the preparation, they have again joined with Magees, who are kitting them out in suits and they have a Golf Classic planned for Ballybofey and Stranorlar on June 16th.

It is also planned to have a Gala Banquet in the Abbey Hotel in October, with all profits going to the Donegal Cancer Bus.

Sean Dunnion, Donegal Co. chairman, welcomed all to the launch.

Speaking at the launch, Philip McGlynn said that they wanted the boys to be kitted for their public events and that is why they again turned to Magees.

"We knew the way into Magees is through the one and only Danny McMenamin. Danny rang me back and said, yeah, Mr. Temple will see you. But he also added, I know you and Brian are always well dressed, but you want to make sure you have Magee suits on!" joked Philip, who said that after a short meeting with Lynn and Charlotte Temple, "we had the boys rigged out with new suits."

Manager of the 1992 team, Brian McEniff, said the association with the Magee family goes way back, and pointed to a Magee jacket he wore when playing in Wembley in 1992.

Speaking of 1992, he said: "It was a great day for Donegal. I would urge people to support Magee for what they have done for the Donegal team," said Brian, who said he felt that Donegal would be in the Ulster final in July and we can win it and then the rest is up to ourselves if we can have the Donegal team there (in Croke Park) in 2017.

"Wouldn't that be a special day for us, 25 years on."

Lynn Temple in addressing the gathering said: "I can't tell what a thrill it was for us in Magee in 1992 to sponsor the iconic jersey you wore on that wonderful day and the thrill we all had on that day. For Elizabeth and myself, it was our first visit to Croke Park, it was electric, fantastic. And to repeat it again when the team into the Diamond the following day

"It is fantastic to see so many of the team back here. It's a real joy for us, 25 years on, to be fitting out the whole team, minus, sadly, Seamus Bonar.

"We're really delighted to be back again, with Magee on your backs and long may you prosper. We're all a little bit older," said Lynn, who made special mention of Danny McMenamin, for his input over the years.

Closing the launch, the Donegal captain from 1992, Anthony Molloy, spoke glowingly about the association with Magees.

"On behalf of the lads, privileged to be here," said Anthony, who paid tribute to Magees for their involvement.

"Gaelic football would be a big part of Donegal and so would Magees. Looking back, Magees would have played a big part in communities, and indeed families, by providing means of living in those difficult years when employment was hard to get," said Anthony, who said that Magees were synonymous with Donegal county team.

"In 1992 we were called a band of merry men. Not too many would put any faith in us. We had no sponsor. At the start of the year expenses were 10 pence a mile and we were finding it hard to get our 10 pence a mile.

"Magees put their faith in us and the rest is history. It was a life changing year for a lot of us. It is great 25 years on that Magees are still here and are prepared to sponsor us," said Molloy, who said the boys would do all in their power to give something back to Magees.

SCHEDULE

16th June - Golf Classic in Ballybofey and Stranorlar

16th July - Ulster final. 1992 team leave Donegal Town that morning to Monaghan for breakfast; there to Clones and back to Monaghan for meal

16th September: 12 o'clock, the 1992 panel will leave Magees in Donegal town and go to Dublin, to stay in the Skylon Hotel; meet and greet and dinner that evening and anyone who wants to be there are invited to come along to the meet and greet.

On the Sunday morning, Fr. Brian Quinn, who was involved in 1992, will say Mass. After that they will go to Croke Park and after game, they will have the privilege of meeting the final teams with refreshments.

On Monday, it is back to Donegal.

Friday 20th October, the 25th anniversary Banquet in Abbey Hotel, Donegal town, and proceeds from that banquet will go to the Donegal Cancer Bus.