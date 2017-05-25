Great folk all together in Donegal

If folk and roots is your thing, look no further than The Balor, Ballybofey next Wednesday when local, national and international talent is all represented in a bill comprising Rachel Sermaani, Graham Sweeney and Without Willow.

Rachel Sermaani is a Scottish folk singer with the voice of an angel. (Always thought that was a curious metaphor myself – are angels famed for their singing voices? I thought they had harps and little trumpets.) You may remember that Rachel appeared at The Balor as part of a double bill with The Henry Girls in February 2016 and her folk noir ballads blending folk with a more contemporary sound went down very well indeed.

Joining her will be Graham Sweeney, a singer-songwriter from Achill Island Co. Mayo whose distinctive sound arises from a blend of traditional guitar playing, percussive finger-tapping and rhythmic vocal melodies.

Rachel will be accompanied on stage by pianist Jennifer Austin and Graham will be joined by Ballybofey guitarist Rhys McBride. The four musicians will also collaborate during the set putting their own mark on the two writers songs.

As if that wasn’t enough, also on the bill will be well known Donegal duo Without Willow – guitarist Simon McCafferty and vocalist Karen Kelly – a piar who are winning rave reviews for their live shows.

You can see Rachel Sermaani and Graham Sweeney with support from Without Willow on Wednesday May 31st at 8pm at The Balor. Tickets are great value at a tenner – available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com