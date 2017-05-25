Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 25th, 2017

Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret McDermott, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Margaret McDermott, late of No. 13 Garage Court, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 27th, at 5pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to Conwall cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director.



Ciaran O’Hanlon, Charlie Daly Terrace, Lower Main St, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ciaran O’Hanlon, late of No. 29 Charlie Daly Terrace, Lower Main St, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral mass on Saturday, May 27th, at 3pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Pieta House c/o any family member or Con McDaid and sons.



Patrick Cunningham, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of the late Patrick C. Cunningham, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny and formerly of Carrick.



His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass is in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Friday 26th May at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

James Gillham, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Douglas James Gillham, Bonagee, Culdaff.

Reposing at Collins Funeral Home.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 29th, in St. Baudan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial grounds.



Michael Gerard McLaughlin, Moville

The death has taken place of Michael Gerard Mclaughlin, Bath Terrace, Moville.

Reposing at Bath Terrace, Moville, and awaiting repatriation to his late home in Greennock, Scotland.

Margaret Molloy, Burnfoot

The death has taken place of Margaret Molloy, 12, The Cottages, Burnfoot, Donegal.

Reposing at her home Removal from there on Thursday evening, 25th May, at 7pm to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 26th May, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.30pm to 10am.



John Doogan, Gortahork

The death has taken place in London of John Doogan (John Moore), formerly of Ardsmore, Gortahork

His remains will arrive at his nephew Pat Bán Doogan's residence in Ardsmore, Gortahork.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 26th, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm. House private after Rosary until 10am.



Danny Murray, Bomany, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Murray, Bomany, Letterkenny and formerly Rosemount, Letterkenny.



Reposing at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Thursday, (25th May) from 2pm with removal at 3pm to his late residence at Bomany.

Funeral on Sunday, 28th May going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital or Pieta House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time, please, from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



