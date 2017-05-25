Mizen to Malin cycle for Donegal toddler Caolan Melaugh

Eight men raising funds for life-changing treatment in America for brave two-year-old

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

Some of the team members including, from left to right, Gerry Byrne, Louis Browne, Noel McGowan, Seamus McDermott, Gabriel Doherty and Ciaran Doherty.

With all the attention on the Ras in Donegal this week, eight Donegal men have their focus on another cycling event.

The eight men will set off from Mizen Head on Saturday and cycle all the way to Malin to raised funds for a Killygordon family so they can avail of new life-changing treatment in America for their brave two-year-old son.

Caolan Melaugh was just ten-weeks-old when his parents, Gerard and Stacey, received the devastating news he had Stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of cancer. He has endured intense treatment for 15 months in Our Lady's Hospital Crumlin which got him clear scans.

However, he has since relapsed and the family are raising money for future treatment for Caolan in America as options are running out in Ireland.

In order to help his brave fight for life, eight men from the Finn Valley area will get on the saddle this Saturday, May 27, and cycle the 630 KM route in time to be in Malin on Tuesday.


The team is Gerry Byrne, Kieran Doherty, Gabriel Doherty, Seamus McDermott, Noel McGowan, Louis Browne, Karl Gallen, Tommy Gallen and support crew leader, Mark Ewing.
To make a donation, contact any team member or log on to www.gofundme.com/mizen-to-malins-cycle
You can also follow Caolan's journey on www.facebook.com/caolanmelaughfund