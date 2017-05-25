Mizen to Malin cycle for Donegal toddler Caolan Melaugh

With all the attention on the Ras in Donegal this week, eight Donegal men have their focus on another cycling event.

The eight men will set off from Mizen Head on Saturday and cycle all the way to Malin to raised funds for a Killygordon family so they can avail of new life-changing treatment in America for their brave two-year-old son.

Caolan Melaugh was just ten-weeks-old when his parents, Gerard and Stacey, received the devastating news he had Stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of cancer. He has endured intense treatment for 15 months in Our Lady's Hospital Crumlin which got him clear scans.

However, he has since relapsed and the family are raising money for future treatment for Caolan in America as options are running out in Ireland.

In order to help his brave fight for life, eight men from the Finn Valley area will get on the saddle this Saturday, May 27, and cycle the 630 KM route in time to be in Malin on Tuesday.