Donegal student to feature in Sky Arts programme tonight

Eighteen-year-old Leaving Cert student Molly Keane from Donegal town is to make her debut on Sky Arts series Master of Photography tonight.

Molly is the youngest contestant on the second series of the show which is offering one photographer the chance to win €150,000.

The eight portraits by the Abbey Vocational School student beat off stiff competition from thousands of amateur and professional photographers from across Europe to make the final 12 on the series.

Master of Photography is on Sky Arts tonight at 8:00pm