27 patients waiting for admission to Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals
Figures from INMO show there were 18 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital
Twenty-seven people were awaiting admission to the north west’s two main hospitals today.
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwife’s Organisation’s (INMO) trolley and ward watch show there were 18 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital.
One of those was waiting on a trolley, while 17 were waiting
At Sligo University Hospital, there were nine patients waiting for admission.
Seven of those were waiting on trolleys, while two were waiting
