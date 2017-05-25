Donegal woman is being admitted as a member of the Royal Irish Academy today

Donegal woman Dr. Eucharia Meehan is being admitted as a member of the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) today.

The RIA, an all-island independent academic forum, is Ireland’s premier learned body. Founded in 1785, membership is attained by election and membership is considered the highest academic honour on the island of Ireland.

Eucharia, who hails from Mountcharles and who is the daughter of John and Helen Meehan Coolum, only last week took up office as the new registrar and CEO of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), an internationally renowned institute for world-leading basic research and scholarship.

The DIAS was established in 1940 by Taoiseach Éamon de Valera, and it combines humanistic and scientific disciplines in three schools, Theoretical Physics, Celtic Studies and Cosmic Physics. The Nobel Prize winner Erwin Schrödinger was the first director of the School of Theoretical Physics.

Prior to joining DIAS, Eucharia was the inaugural director of the Irish Research Council. The Council was established in 2012 through the merger of two former councils and it funds excellent research and researchers across all disciplines and all career stages.

Eucharia joined the council from the Higher Education Authority (HEA), where she was Head of Research and Innovation (policy and investment). This latter role encompassed Director of the Programme for Research in Third-Level Institutions (PRTLI), which over a decade invested €1.2 billion of public and private funds to develop strategic research infrastructure and capacity in the higher education sector .

The Mountcharles woman joined the HEA from the private sector, from a role as Head of Programme Management at Elan Biotechnology Research (EBR).

Eucharia holds a PhD in pharmacology (neuropharmacology) from NUIG, in addition to a number of postgraduate management, accounting and finance qualifications from TCD and the ACCA. Standing out from her many board and committee memberships are her time as a chairperson of Women in Technology and Science (WITS) and her recent term as a board member of ScienceEurope, the pan-European body for research funders and performers. In this latter role, she was designated ScienceEurope’s Gender and Diversity Champion.