Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry is Democrat Youth Sport Award April winner

The April winner of the Donegal Democrat Youth Sport Award was easy to select. It goes to Mona McSharry of Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, who dominated her discipline at the Irish National Swimming Championships at Abbotstown.

Mona, who lives in Grange, Co. Sligo, but trains at Ballyshannon Swimming Pool with the Marlins Swim Club, won gold in the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke, smashing the Irish junior record in all three events.

The TY student is set for a busy summer as she is bound for the European Junior Swimming Championships, 28th June – 2nd July 2017, Herzliya, Israel; World Swimming Championships in Budapest July 14-30, and the World Junior Swimming Championships, 23rd – 28th August, in Indianapolis, USA.

Other winners so far are:

January: Shane Blaney, St. Eunan's College.

February: Colaiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn U-16 girls.

March: Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon senior boys Gaelic football team, Markey Cup winners.