1992 25th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS
Launch of celebrations to mark Donegal's All-Ireland 1992 triumph
Launch in Magees of Donegal
The 25th anniversary celebrations to be revealed
The Donegal GAA County Board, together with Magee 1866 of Donegal town, will host a special reception in Magees, Donegal town on tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.
Details will be announced of various events being organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1992 All-Ireland final win.
The event will start at 4pm and is open to the public.
