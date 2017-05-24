Donegal parents to join in protest over HSE children's services

A new group which has been established to improve public heath services for children in the north-west is holding a protest on Friday.

Our Voice Their Future represents families across the counties of the north-west and is trying to improve services for children in the HSE’s community healthcare organisation area 1, which includes Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Ther group held a meeting in Ballyshannon earlier this month and will hold a protest outside the HSE headquarters at Markievicz House in Sligo on Friday at 11.30am.

The groups says it represents up to 80 families across the north-west . “The systemic failures of the HSE to provide adequate public health services to our children is at a critical level, the group said.

Yvonne Rainey of Our Voice, Their Future, said initially it was established to address the issue of a severe shortage of child psychiatrists in the north-west , but it is now helping parents deal with other issues including shortfalls in mental heath services, speech and language, autism services, occupational therapy and early intervention.

“Our children are our future and at the minute the call is enough is enough,” she said.