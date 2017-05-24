Donegal parents to join in protest over HSE children's services
Group to protest on Friday
HSE
A new group which has been established to improve public heath services for children in the
Our Voice Their Future represents families across the counties of the
Ther group held a meeting in Ballyshannon earlier this month and will hold a protest outside the HSE headquarters at Markievicz House in Sligo on Friday at 11.30am.
The groups
Yvonne Rainey of Our Voice, Their Future, said initially it was established to address the issue of a severe shortage of child psychiatrists in the
“Our children are our future and at the minute the call is enough is enough,” she said.
She said the group is calling on all political representatives across the
