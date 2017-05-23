Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, May 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Doogan, Ardsmore, Gortahork

- Thomas Sweeney, Tullygay, Letterkenny

- Kevin Toner, 8 Castle View, Raphoe

- Francis (Feggy) Doherty, Glassmullan, Drumfries, Buncrana

- Alan Gray, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

John Doogan, Ardsmore, Gortahork

The death has taken place in London of John Doogan (John Moore), formerly of Ardsmore, Gortahork

His remains will arrive at his nephew Pat Bán Doogan's residence in Ardsmore, Gortahork at about 4.30pm tomorrow, Wednesday evening.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 26th, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm. House private after Rosary until 10am.

Kevin Toner, 8 Castle View, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Kevin Toner, 8 Castle View, Raphoe.

Removal from McClintock’s Funeral Home, Townparks, Convoy, took place yesterday, Monday, to his brother Steven and Jennifer’s residence, 60 Flaxfields, Convoy.

Removal at 10.15am tomorrow, Wednesday, to St. Eunan’s Chapel, Raphoe, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o Steven Toner. Family time, please, from 11pm until 11am.

Francis (Feggy) Doherty, Glassmullan, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis (Feggy) Doherty, Glassmullan, Drumfries, Buncrana.

His remains left Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny on Monday to go to his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there at 12.15pm on Wednesday, going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Rehab Centre Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Alan Gray, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Alan Gray, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital today, Tuesday, at 7pm to Donegal Methodist Church. Funeral at 2pm on Wednesday in Donegal Methodist Church, followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Society of Ireland or Donegal Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund.

