Club GAA fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

There is a full list of club fixtures in Donegal in the coming week.

Below is the complete list

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Wed, 24 May,

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Milford 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sun, 28 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Termon 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Thu, 25 May,

Thu, 25 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings 20:00, Ref: Mark Brown

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 27 May,

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sun, 28 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Moville 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 27 May,

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sat, 27 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Urris 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 27 May,

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Conáil 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Milford 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Tue, 23 May,

Tue, 23 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 19:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Termon 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 27 May,

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Letterkenny Gaels 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May,

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 28 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Moville 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 27 May,

Sat, 27 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: James Connors

Fri, 26 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC

DIVISION1

Tue, 30 May,

Tue, 30 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 2 League

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 00:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 30 May,

Tue, 30 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Under 14s Division 1 League

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League

Mon, 29 May,

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League

Tue, 23 May,

Tue, 23 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Bundoran V Naomh Bríd 19:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sat, 27 May,

Sat, 27 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 12:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Mon, 29 May,

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1

Wed, 24 May,

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2

Wed, 24 May,

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 24 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Under 14s League Cup

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 2

Tue, 23 May,

Tue, 23 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May,

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 26 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC