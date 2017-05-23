There are more than 7,000 text alert subscribers in Donegal and there are 29 text alert schemes here, according to new figures issued by An Garda Siochana.

Nationally the number of people signing up to a Text Alert service from their local Gardaí has more than doubled in just three years, according to new figures.

New figures released by the Garda Crime Prevention National Centre of Excellence today show that as of April 2017, a total of 1,085 Text Alert schemes exist around the country, including 191, 181 individual subscribers. This compares to 80,000 subscribers that were registered in April 2014.

The increasing popularity of the scheme is the result of a concerted drive by An Garda Síochána to raise awareness of text alert service, which was set up in conjunction with Muintir na Tíre and Neighbourhood Watch.

The highest number of subscribers are in Tipperary (21,540), followed by Kilkenny-Carlow (15,026), and Roscommon-Longford (13,939). In Donegal there are 7,447 subscribers and 29 schemes. In Dublin there are 79 schemes operating, with 7,990 subscribers.

Under the Text Alert service, subscribers signed up through community schemes receive alerts from Gardai advising them of suspicious or criminal activity in their local area. It also supports existing Community Crime Prevention Programmes.

Sergeant Amanda Flood of the Garda Crime Prevention National Centre of Excellence,said: "The Text Alert scheme has grown from strength to strength over the past three years as more communities appreciate the value of setting up a scheme in their local area. In 2014, there were 80,000 subscribers. This grew to 130,000 the following year and now we are just shy of 200,000 subscribers, which really is a testament to the effectiveness of the service.

"The feedback we are getting on the ground is that it has a reassuring effect on local people who know they will be informed by text if suspicious activity is detected locally. It gives people a sense of ownership over the safety of their local community."