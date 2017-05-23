Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Francis (Feggy) Doherty, Glassmullan, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis (Feggy) Doherty, Glassmullan, Drumfries, Buncrana.

His remains left Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny on Monday to go to his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there at 12.15pm on Wednesday, going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Rehab Centre Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Alan Gray, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Alan Gray, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital today, Tuesday, at 7pm to Donegal Methodist Church. Funeral at 2pm on Wednesday in Donegal Methodist Church, followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Society of Ireland or Donegal Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund.

Thomas Sweeney, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Thomas Sweeney, Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence from 10am today, Tuesday, 23rd May. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Wednesday, 24th May, in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

James McGee, Convoy

The death has occurred at his late residence of James McGee, Drumgumberland,Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there at 10.20am on Tuesday, May 23rd, for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Convoy at 11am, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. Family time from 11 pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Eileen Doherty-Leavey, Foden, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at McLauglin’s Funeral home, Buncrana. Removal from there going to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from there at 5pm yesterday, Monday, going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, to repose overnight and Requiem Mass is at 11am today, Tuesday. Burial will take place in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Sadie Maguire née Dobbyn, Oldham, England, formerly Cashel, Ardara

The death has occurred in England of Sadie Maguire neée Dobbyn formerly Cashel, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's funeral home Sandfield from Monday 21st May from 7 to 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon, May 23rd at 1.30pm to St Conal's Parish Church Ardara for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Bridie Toland, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny of Bridie Toland, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrenan.

Remains reposing at her late brother and sisters Peter and Detta Ward’s residence in Kilmacrennan. Removal of remains to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Monday 22nd May arriving 4pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, 23rd May, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francie McGinley, 4 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Francie McGinley, 4 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter Nora McKinley, Rockhill, Portnablagh.

Funeral Mass at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, May 23rd, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Ernest (Ernie) Adair, Giberstown, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Ernest (Ernie) Adair, Gilberstown, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to the Methodist Church, Dunkineely, for 2pm service followed by committal in the Killaghtee graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dunkineely Methodist Church or the Irish Cancer Society, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

