Shock at Manchester Arena attack

22 people are dead and more than 59 injured following an explosion at the Manchester Arena where more than 18,000 people were attending a concert last night.

The majority of concert goers were children. Authorities have confirmed that children are among the dead.

Here in Donegal, as elsewhere, people are coming to terms with the shocking news coming from a city which, for so many football fans in particular, is very familiar.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are advising they are not aware of any Irish fatalities. Those who have any concerns for loved ones should contact the department's consular service on 01-4082000.