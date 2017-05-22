Day Two of An Post Rás - Sean McFadden's Donegal Diary

Less drama, perhaps.

But much more pain.

Four riders from the Voodoo Performance team set out from Longford Army Barracks at 11 am, and thankfully all four made it to the end of the 142km stage in Newport around 2.30 pm.

I've competed in the Ras in 2011and 2012, but this is, without question, the toughest of the three.

Maybe I'm getting a bit too old for this sort of thing, but the pace was blistering from the off.

I'm glad I wasn't wearing a heart rate monitor today...I reckon I was 200 bpm for at least two hours in the saddle.

One thing is for sure, the Ras is not a place for Mammy's' darlings - the average pace up front today was 45kph....

Once again, the two youngest riders led the way up front for the team. Dermot finished 33rd, with Conn finishing 39th.

Colm had another steady outing finishing 144th, with myself in 167th.

Today's stage was won by Dutch rider, Jan-Willem van Schip. He attacked the break with 5km and held on for victory.

Tomorrow we leave from Newport, with the 145km finishing in Bundoran.

Team manager, Jason, was happy with day two.

"The pace was ferocious from start to finish and the riders had a lot of cross winds to compete with. It's upwards and onwards now. Day three will throw up different sorts of challenges, that's what makes the Ras the event it is," he said.

Thanks to everyone for your messages and words if support and encouragement. They are all appreciated.

It's feet up time now as I try to get the legs ready to rock in the morning.

While I knew it wasn't going to be easy, I wasn't expecting it to be so tough.

(The next leg will take the riders from Newport to Bundoran tomorrow Tuesday. Then it will be the tour of Donegal - Bundoran to Buncana; Buncrana to Dungloe and Dungloe to Donegal Town)