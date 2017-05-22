Three Donegal players selected on Eirgrid U-21 All-Star team

Three Donegal players have received Eirgrid U-21 All-Stars, it has been learned.

The Donegal U-21 team went all the way to win the Ulster Championship this year, going down to Dublin in the All-Ireland U-21 sem-final in Kingspan Breffni Park in April.

The three players who have received All-Stars are joint U-21 captain, Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Killybegs; Michael Carroll of Gaoth Dobhair and Michael Langan of St. Michael's.

All three are also part of the Donegal senior team and played against Antrim in the Ulster Senior Championship on Sunday.