Ireland West Airport to hold annual charity 5k runway fun run this weekend

Ireland West Airport, in partnership with Bank of Ireland, are set to welcome nearly 2,000 people to the airport’s runway as they again host the annual charity 5k runway fun run this Saturday, May 27th at 7pm.

Runners and walkers are to take-off down the runway at 7pm and complete a 5km course with a difference. All are welcome to attend what promises to be fantastic evening for all the family, raising much-needed funds three great charities.

All proceeds from the runway run will go towards the airport’s three nominated charities for 2017 - Mayo Cancer Support, Western Alzheimers and Western Care.

Some of the crowds who attended last year's runway fun run at Ireland West Airport in Knock.

“We are delighted to once again host the annual charity runway fun run here at the airport,” Joe Gilmore, managing director, Ireland West Airport said. “Last year’s event was a huge success, with over 1,500 runners and walkers of all ages taking to the famous runway here at the airport in glorious sunshine.”

He added, “Few airports around the world have such a unique history as this airport, with many learning to drive for the very first time on our 5km runway.”

Mr. Gilmore said they “look forward to making this an enjoyable and memorable experience for all involved this weekend, and encourage people of all ages to come down and enjoy a walk or run on our runway this Saturday”.

Entry to the event costs €20 per adult and €5 for under-16’s. A special family rate of €40 is available for families of two adults and two kids. All participants will receive a special technical race t-shirt and complimentary car parking, and refreshments at the airport will be provided on the day.

The number of participants is restricted so people are encouraged to register online to avoid disappointment. Participants can sign up and find more information at www.irelandwestairport.com/runwayrun.