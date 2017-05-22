Told Pizza worker in Donegal Town to 'go back to his own country'

A County Monaghan man, who told a pizza worker in Donegal Town that he was a “black b…..d” and should go back to his own country, has been fined €200 at the district court.

45-year-old Thomas McCaughey, Annalitten, Castleblayney, County Monaghan was told to pay €1,000 to Karnail Singh after he admitted assaulting the latter and using insulting, threatening and abusive behaviour at Apache Pizza, Donegal Town on April 23.

The court was told this morning that the injured party did not want to accept the cash and wanted the money to go to charity instead.

At an earlier sitting, the defendant told the pizza worker he was a Muslim and that he should go back to his own country.

This happened in front of 20 people who were in the café at the time, the court heard.

That sitting heard that McCaughey, who represented himself in court, entered the shop at 4 am in the morning.

Mr Singh said he threatened and abused him and hit him.

Judge Kevin Kilrane told the accused that his “liberty was very much at stake” and his behaviour was “shocking”.

The defendant had €1,000 in court this morning as compensation for his actions.

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court that the injured party did not want the cash and said he wanted the money to go to charity.

The money was divided between a cancer charity in Ballina which was given €500, the remaining €500 was divided between the Bluestack Foundation and Solas Cancer Support Group in Donegal Town.

Judge Kilrane fined the defendant €200 for assaulting the injured party and took the insulting, threatening and abusive behaviour charge into consideration.