Donegal venue hosts inaugural meeting of North West Women in Farming Ireland

A large crowd of farming women from all parts of Donegal joined together for the inaugural meeting of the North West Women in Farming in the Villa Rose Hotel, on Friday evening.

Speakers on the night included Claire McCormack , Farming Independent, Ciara McGowan, Teagasc, Eimear McGuinness, Donegal Livestock Mart , Eileen Woods, Guest Farmer and Ann Stenning, South East Women in Farming.

The speakers covered a range of topics and shared their own personal experiences and stories of being women involved in agriculture which sparked discussion and interaction within the group members.



Following a very positive and enjoyable first night, group organisers Hannah McNelis and Donna Maskery are looking forward to planning the next meeting and continuing the journey to strengthen women's voice in agriculture in the North West.

The group would like to sincerely thank the sponsors of their first meeting , Safetech training and consulting, North West Polytunnels, Donegal Rapeseed Oil Co. and the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Credit Union for their great support.