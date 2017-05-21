One driver injured in accident on Donegal town to Ballyshannon road

An accident at Ballymagroarty on the Donegal Town to Ballyshannon N15 Road earlier this (Sunday) evening has resulted in one driver being brought to Sligo University Hospital.

Following the two car collision we understand the driver of one of the cars, a woman, was brought to the hospital where she is being treated for injuries sustained.

It's understood that an ambulance happened to be passing the scene shortly after the collision occurred and assistance was offered to those involved.

The N15 remained open at all stages.

Less than a week ago a road traffic accident resulting in the death of one man, occurred on the same road, roughly two kilometres further north of tonight's incident.