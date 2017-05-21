Donegal's young guns will benefit from this game - Frank McGlynn

Donegal veteran defender Frank McGlynn was just happy to get the championship up and running, regardless of the opposition.

The Glenfin man also felt that despite the winning margin and the ease at which Donegal won that the game will have been beneficial to the younger lads in the squad.

However, he also insisted that he felt that Donegal were a little flattered by the final margin of the win.

“It is good to get the win and get the championship up and running but I think the scoreboard flattered us a little at the end,” he said.

“Antrim missed a lot of chances in the first half and if those chances were taken it could have been a different game.

“Overall we’re happy with result. You’re always happy with a win in the Ulster Championship and we still have plenty of things to work on for the next day.

“We are going to have to work on those things over the next couple of weeks. Because while that was easy out there, that performance would not be good enough for either Tyrone or Derry.”

He also admitted that it took Donegal time to settle and that they only really got going going after Jamie Brennan’s 31st minute goal.

“It did because if you look back on the game, we scored a goal at one end and they shaved the post at the other end, just before it.

“That is a massive swing in any game and we took a lot of confidence from Jamie’s goal and pushed on after that.

“When the game opened up in the second half after Antrim were forced to come out to attack us, they left room at the back and we had more room up front and we got in for the scores.

“In the first half they were playing a lot of men behind the ball and we found them hard to break down.

“In fairness Antrim they kept going to the end and they scored a great goal at the finish.”

Despite Antrim’s lowly position he insisted Donegal did not have any difficulty in getting motivated for the game.

“It is never difficult to motivate yourself for an Ulster Championship game especially at home with the home crowd supporting you.

“It is something you cannot turn on or turn off on any given day you want to start off well.

“It was good for the young lads making their debut. We had four or five lads starting their first championship game.

“And there were a few more that came on for their first championship.

“For those lads it was very beneficial because give them a chance to ease into the championship.

“So from that point of view I feel it was very beneficial because there is a big difference between league and championship.

“But regardless who comes through Tyrone or Derry, it is going to be a massive step up and it is good that the young lads have had a championship before we face either of them two.

“The intensity level of championship football and the fitness level required for championship are much higher and after today the young lads will know what to expect.

Frank limped out of the game late. But he insisted it was nothing too serious.

“It was cramp more than anything else and it was just as precautionary but nothing too serious,” said McGlynn.