Marksman - How the Donegal players rated against Antrim in Ballybofey

Donegal had a facile 3-19 to 1-9 win over Antrim in the Ulster Championship with some good performances from many players.

Here is our Marksman on the game.

Mark Anthony McGinley: Had little to do and was competent in all of his work. 7

Paddy McGrath: A first championship goal will be a great memory for the Ardara man. 7

Neil McGee: Was in control in the centre of the defence and also got forward on a few occasions. 7

Caolan Ward: A very steady debut with one great turnover in the second half. Will be happy with his own performance. 7

Eoghan Bán Gallagher: Very strong opening half, getting forward at will. Quieter in second period. 7

Frank McGlynn: Steadiness personified. The Glenfin man just knows what to do in a game. Also got on scoresheet. 7

Ryan McHugh: Another classy display and there is much more to come from the Kilcar man. 7.5

Jason McGee: Grew into the game and was unlucky not to get on scoreboard when his effort hit the upright in second half. 7

Michael Murphy: A colossus again. Apart from his free taking, nearly always takes the right option. 8

Michael Carroll: The Gaoth Dobhair man got on a lot of ball but found it difficult to make inroads. Will learn a lot from the game. 6.5

Martin O'Reilly: A real livewire in the first half, faded a little in the second. 7

Ciaran Thompson: Immaculate in the opening half from play and frees. Picked up an ankle injury and it was a good move to take him off when the game was won. 7.5

Cian Mulligan: Got on a good bit of ball in the opening half but found it difficult to make any penetrating runs. 6.5

Hugh McFadden: Spent most of the day around the square and worked really hard. 7

Jamie Brennan: Will not forget his debut. Hit a great goal and also added a good point. 7.5

Eoin McHugh: In early in seond half, but found it difficult to make any impact. 6

Karl Lacey: Hit a great point with his left, but the game was won at that stage. 6

Patrick McBrearty: Probably disappointed not to start, but hit 1-2 and the goal was superbly struck. 7

Martin McElhinney: Didn't have much to do when introduced. 6

Mark McHugh: Hit a good point when introduced. 6

Michael Langan: Made an immediate impact, hitting two superb points. Put down a marker. 6.5