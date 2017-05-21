DONEGAL V ANTRIM ULSTER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Marksman - How the Donegal players rated against Antrim in Ballybofey
Murphy again talismanic as captain
Michael Langan on the ball for Donegal
Donegal had a facile 3-19 to 1-9 win over Antrim in the Ulster Championship with some good performances from many players.
Here is our Marksman on the game.
Mark Anthony McGinley: Had little to do and was competent in all of his work. 7
Paddy McGrath: A first championship goal will be a great memory for the Ardara man. 7
Neil McGee: Was in control in the centre of the defence and also got forward on a few occasions. 7
Caolan Ward: A very steady debut with one great turnover in the second half. Will be happy with his own performance. 7
Eoghan Bán Gallagher: Very strong opening half, getting forward at will. Quieter in second period. 7
Frank McGlynn: Steadiness personified. The Glenfin man just knows what to do in a game. Also got on scoresheet. 7
Ryan McHugh: Another classy display and there is much more to come from the Kilcar man. 7.5
Jason McGee: Grew into the game and was unlucky not to get on scoreboard when his effort hit the upright in second half. 7
Michael Murphy: A colossus again. Apart from his free taking, nearly always takes the right option. 8
Michael Carroll: The Gaoth Dobhair man got on a lot of ball but found it difficult to make inroads. Will learn a lot from the game. 6.5
Martin O'Reilly: A real livewire in the first half, faded a little in the second. 7
Ciaran Thompson: Immaculate in the opening half from play and frees. Picked up an ankle injury and it was a good move to take him off when the game was won. 7.5
Cian Mulligan: Got on a good bit of ball in the opening half but found it difficult to make any penetrating runs. 6.5
Hugh McFadden: Spent most of the day around the square and worked really hard. 7
Jamie Brennan: Will not forget his debut. Hit a great goal and also added a good point. 7.5
Eoin McHugh: In early in seond half, but found it difficult to make any impact. 6
Karl Lacey: Hit a great point with his left, but the game was won at that stage. 6
Patrick McBrearty: Probably disappointed not to start, but hit 1-2 and the goal was superbly struck. 7
Martin McElhinney: Didn't have much to do when introduced. 6
Mark McHugh: Hit a good point when introduced. 6
Michael Langan: Made an immediate impact, hitting two superb points. Put down a marker. 6.5
