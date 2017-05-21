Two car collision on Donegal town to Ballyshannon road

There has been a two car collision on the Donegal town to Ballyshannon road and emergency services are at the scene.

The accident occurred within the last 30 minutes and no other details are available.

However, we do understand an ambulance was passing the scene by chance around the time of the collision and medical staff were quickly on the scene to help.

Gardaí advise motorists to take great care and slow down as they approach the Ballymagroarty area on the N15 near E& J Oil.

Further updates as we get more information.