Donegal mother of three tells court how ex-partner broke into house and beat her with a brush

A man who is alleged to have beaten his ex-partner with a brush handle after breaking into her home has been denied bail for breaching bail conditions at a Donegal court.

The man applied for bail at a recent sitting of Letterkenny district court. The application was heard under reporting restrictions.

The court heard that gardaí received a report that a man had broken into woman's home.

The woman told the court that the man broke into the house and beat her with a brush after breaking the back door to gain entry.

The defendant, who is living outside the county, was arrested and charged with burglary and released on condition he does not enter the county except to attend court hearings.

The woman told the court the man he came to the house again about two month's later. She locked the doors but the youngest of their three children opened and window to let him in.

She said he had rung were “quite a few times” including that morning and the night before.

He told her on the phone that he wanted to come and visit.

Gardai were called to the house and he was found hiding in the attic. He was arrested and charged with a second burglary.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien said the man is very close to his three children. He said the couple had been split about 18 months and the defendant would be happy not to have any contact.

Inspector Barry Doyle told Judge paul Kelly that he would have serious concerns about the safety of the woman.

The man told the court that he knew he had breached his bail conditions. “I’m sorry about it,” he said.

Judge Kelly said the man was not supposed to be in the county never mind anywhere near the house.

He refused the application for bail for breach of conditions.