Goals make the difference as St. Michael's get win over Gaoth Dobhair at the Bridge

St. Michael's overcame Gweedore in this league at the Bridge on Saturday evening with goals from Keelan McGee and Michael McGinley helping them on their way. Odhrán Mac Naillais was influential for the visitors.

St. Michael's 2-15

Gweedore 0-14

ST. MICHAEL'S: Dean McColgan, Michael McGinley 1-0, Liam Kelly, Chris McElhinney, Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Gallagher 0-1, Oisin Langan, Ciaran Kelly, Michael Cannon, Daniel McLaughlin 0-2, Keelan McGee 1-0, Hugh O’Donnell, Brian McLaughlin 0-4, Odhrán McFadden 0-4, Colm McFadden 0-4. Subs: Lee McColgan and Andrew Kelly.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney, Ryan Kelly, James Reynolds, Chris McFadden, Niall Friel, Darren Boyle 0-2, Prionsias O’Gallachoir, Michael McClafferty 0-1, Odhrán MacNiallais 0-6, Eamon Coll 0-1, James Gallagher 0-2, Manny Gallagher, Gavin Gallagher, Gavin McBride 0-2, Eamon McGee.

REFEREE: Liam Mc Conigley.