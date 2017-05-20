Donegal lose out to Tyrone and Down in opening round of games in Buncrana Cup

Donegal U-16s will have to go through the back door if they are to make the semi-final of the Buncrana Cup this year.

In the first round of games in Garvaghy today (Saturday), Donegal were paired with Tyrone and Down, and they were defeated in both games.

In the opening game against Down, they lost out 1-9 to 0-6. Tyrone defeated Down in the second game and in the final game Donegal lost out to Tyrone on a scoreline of 4-5 to 2-8.

Donegal will now go into the losers group of six, which will be run off later in the summer.



The Donegal U-16 squad is as follows:

Corey Byrne, Killybegs; Aaron Gilhooley, MacCumhaill's; Seamus Og Byrne, Killybegs; Cillian Gildea, Killybegs; Anthony Doherty, Carndonagh; Caolan Gallagher, termon; Eoin Doherty, Aodh Ruadh; Shane Gillespie, Aodh Ruadh; Padraig McGettigan, St. Eunan's; Dylan Doogan, St. Eunan's; Leo Dunphy, Naomh Conaill; Shane O'Donnell, St. Eunan's; Josh Conlon, Malin; Jonathan Toye, N Padraig, Muff; Alex McGeehan, MacCumhaill's; Cian Gallen, MacCumhaill's; Matthew Mulholland, Buncrana; Charlie Breslin, Killybegs; Stephen McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair; Odhran McGlynn, Glenfin; Darragh McMenamin, Red Hugh's Ryan Hegarty, Buncrana; Oisin Kelly, Burt; Michael Coughlan, St. Naul's; Eoin Gorrell, Four Masters; Karl Gallagher, Killybegs; Ronan Gallagher, Downings; Rory O'Donnell, Milford; Cathal Gillespie, Gaoth Dobhair; Joseph McGrenra, Buncrana.