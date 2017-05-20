Four debutants on Donegal team to face Antrim in MacCumhaill Park

There are four debutants on the Donegal team to play Antrim in MacCumhaill Park tomorrow and when you add in Eoghan Ban Gallagher, there are five players making their starting debuts.

The four debutants are Caolan Ward (St. Eunan's), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Michael Carroll (Gaoth Dobhair) and Jamie Brennan (Bundoran).

The full team is

Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Martin O'Reilly, Frank McGlynn, Caolan Ward; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Carroll, Hugh McFadden, Ryan McHugh; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs., Peter Boyle, Karl Lacey, Eoin McHugh, Cian Mulligan, Brendan McCole, Martin McElhinney, Mark McHugh, Michael Langan, Darach O'Connor, Enda McCormick, Conor Morrison.