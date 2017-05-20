Cockhill Celtic are the big winners at Ulster Senior League presentation night

Cockhill Celtic are the big winners at Ulster Senior League awards



Cockhill Celtic, winners of the league and the league cup, were the big winners on Friday night at the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League annual presentation dinner in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny.

The double winners of the 4 Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League and the Watson’s Menswear Ulster Senior League Cup were presented with their medals on Friday night.

Cockhill also won the Ulster Senior League player of the year with Jimmy Bradley receiving the award from Jack Murray from the Donegal News.

Up to 200 players, officials and guests packed into the Station House function on the night.

Among the special guests that were welcomed by Ulster Senior League chairman Jim McCafferty were Dessie Kelly of the Ulster FA; Danny Cullen of League’s Disciplinary Committee; Aidan Redican of the Donegal Referees’ Society and Odhran and Linda Grimes from main sponsors 4 Lanterns.

Charlie Collins was the master of ceremonies.

The Club of the Year award for the most disciplined club of the season was won by Derry City Reserves. Derry had a total of only 12 bookings in the course of the season.

The award was presented to the Derry manager John Quigg, by Mark Duffy of the Ulster Senior League.

A Special Club award was presented to Paddy Friel for his work as Fanad United’s PRO.

Letterkenny Rovers Darren McElwaine was the League’s top scorer with 20 goal from 21 games. He received the Golden Boot award from the League’s secretary Niall Callaghan.

Tributes were paid to the late Frank Grimes of the 4 Lanterns, for his commitment to the Ulster Senior League from day one and support of sport in general in Donegal.

The 4 Lanterns have been the Ulster Senior League’s main sponsor from the very beginning. And a special presentation was made to his son, Odhran, to mark.

Mark 30 years as the League’s main sponsors.



The full list of award winners were:

Donegal League Cup: Cockhill Celtic

Club of the Year (Discipline): Derry City Reserves

Special Club Award: Paddy Friel (Fanad United)

Top Goal Scorer: Darren McElwaine (Letterkenny Rovers)

Ulster Senior League: Cockhill Celtic

Player of the Year: Liam Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)