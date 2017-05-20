Has Donegal TD, 'Quick Draw McHugh' picked the winner of the Fine Gael leadership race?

Well if the bookies are to be believed, and who would ever doubt them, Leo Varadkar is a shoe-in to become the next leader of Fine Gael.

Donegal's main man in Fine Gael, Joe McHugh, who reminds me of that cartoon character Quick Draw McGraw , was very quick out of the traps to show his support for Leo. And, having backed Leo very quickly you never know how that early tick in Leo's box might stand Joe in the long run.

We hear the two get on well. While that's not everything, it's never a bad start if you actually like someone you want to give a promotion to! Mind you, we might be getting a bit ahead of ourselves, quite a bit on that one, as there's less clarity over who the next Taoiseach will be, with Fianna Fáil's Micheal Martin still in the lead with the bookies on that one.

Regardless, the race for Fine Gael leader isn't over yet, but Simon Coveney does appear to be more than a furlong or two behind.

Varadkar is now now 1/9 to be new Fine Gael Leader, he's 11/8 from 2/1 to become Taoiseach while that other Corkonian, Micheál Martin is eased to 4/6.

On Thursday morning BoyleSports reported support for Simon Coveney to be the next Fine Gael leader however by Friday the pendulum has swung the other way seeing a massive gamble emerge on Leo Varadkar.

Varadkar was the 8/15 favourite to succeed Enda Kenny on Thursday but following hoards of support, the Dubin native is now red hot at 1/9 to land the coveted job.

Simon Coveney has drifted back out to 5/1 following the plunge on Leo Varadkar.

Varadkar has also seen his price collapse into 11/8 from 2/1 to be next Taoiseach with Micheál Martin remaining the favourite at 4/6 whilst Simon Coveney has drifted out to 7/1 from 3/1.

The odds are as follows:

Next Fine Gael Leader:

Leo Varadkar 1/9

Simon Coveney 5/1

Taoiseach after Next General Election:

Micheál Martin (Fianna Fail) 4/6

Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael) 11/8

Simon Coveney (Fine Gael) 7/1

* Quick Draw McGraw, or just Quick Draw, is a fictional anthropomorphic horse and the protagonist and title character of The Quick Draw McGraw Show. He is depicted as wearing a red cowboy hat and light blue bandana. He was voiced by Daws Butler. All 45 of his cartoons that originally aired between 1959 and 1962 were written by Michael Maltese, known best for his work at the Warner Bros. cartoon studio. The cartoon was one of six TV shows to win an Emmy Award in 1960