A fitting tribute to a great Donegal couple Dom and Mary Breslin unveiled in Donegal Town

A couple who always kept their political allegiances to themselves Dom and Mary Breslin have finally got their deserved seat in Donegal.

Dom may have been an uncle/cousin to a great Fianna Fáil dynasty, the Coughlan family, while also managing to run the unofficial Fine Gael headquarters in the Abbey Hotel, but he was first and foremost a Donegal Town man, a love that he shared with his wife Mary.

The Chairman of the Donegal Co. Board Sean Dunnion pays tribute to two Donegal legends Dom and Mary Breslin on Friday night. INDD 2205 Breslin 1 MVB

On Friday night a large crowd of friends, family and members of the Four Masters club gathered to dedicate a new bench on the Diamond to the legendary couple.

Paying tribute to Dom and Mary, Deborah Lacey, Chairwoman of the Four Masters CLG said, “This was a couple that gave their everything to this town, working around the clock providing valuable employment to many young people in the town when jobs were scarce which succeeded in keeping many of the younger players at home. He just loved the town and the club and when we sit down on this seat for many years to come, we will always think of Dom and Mary.”

Cllr. Tom Conaghan added, “There couldn’t be a more fitting tribute to a couple who were known and still remembered around the world for their genuine hospitality and friendship. A great view of the Abbey, the Central and by just turning around they can still keep an eye on young Michael!

“You know if the truth be known a seat may have not have been the top of Dom’s priority - one of his key wishes in life was to have a parking spot back on the Diamond,” he joked.