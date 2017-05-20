McHugh encourages local groups in Donegal to apply for environmental grants

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has encouraged local groups to apply for newly available environmental funding to help improve communities across the county.

The Government has announced a large increase to the Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund.

“Up to €460,000 funding is now available to be drawn down from this year’s scheme, an increase of 15% on 2016 funding, which is good news for groups here in Donegal,” said Minister McHugh.

“The fund, which has operated since 1997, supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups. It is designed to support local communities to improve the environment in their own local areas and its wider remit is to continue the fight back against global warming.

“There are many hardworking groups and projects locally. We know that local initiatives can make a real difference in our communities; small changes can make lasting improvements to our environment.

“To that end, the fund supports small scale non-profit environmental projects such as allotments, community gardens, compost schemes, rainwater harvesting schemes, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions.

“Eligible projects include those that will support and complement, at a local level, national environmental policies such as those on Waste, Biodiversity, Climate Change, Air, Water and Sustainable Development.”

McHugh added: “Over 700 projects were funded through this scheme nationally last year and with the increase in funding, it is now possible to increase the value of awards going to local groups here in Donegal.

“Funding is provided by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and is matched by Donegal County Council, and projects can also attract funding from other sources.

“I strongly encourage local groups here in Donegal to apply for this funding to help with their work.”

Completed application forms should be returned to Donegal County Council office by 5pm, 23 June 2017. Application forms and further information can be found at www.dccae.gov.ie