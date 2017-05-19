Donegal GAA Club’s house draw winner collects the keys

The lucky winner of a new house won in a draw by hosted St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny has been in Donegal collecting the keys to his new dwelling.

County Sligo native, Justin Brett, 39, a software developer who has lived in London for 15 years, scooped the new house valued at, €155,000 in Letterkenny in the draw held April at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

The Tubbercurry man bought his tickets online for the draw through Brian McCormick Sports.

He visited Letterkenny this afternoon (Friday) with his mother, Joan, to collect the keys said he could not believe his luck to have claimed such a prize.

He was met in Letterkenny by St Eunan’s GAA club officials and was inundated with well wishers when he appeared at Brian McCormick Sports.

Also present was Claire O’Donnell, a former house winner in a previous St Eunan’s house draw, who pulled out the winning ticket back in April.

