Ballyshannon man jailed for motoring offences
Man was in breach of a five-month suspended jail sentence and was driving while banned
Ballyshannon court house
A Ballyshannon man has been jailed for five months and banned from driving for ten years, for motoring
Ballyshannon district court was told that Thomas Morrow,
Morrow (48) admitted driving a David Brown tractor at Doobally, Ballyshannon without a
The court was told the defendant had been given a suspended jail sentence for motoring
“Clearly he knew he was banned and he clearly knew he should not be driving,” she said.
“He took the tractor 100 yards from his home to his farm and he knew the consequences”.
The solicitor said her client made an early plea and was very co-operative.
“The record is bad and he knows what is coming down the line.”
The defendant had a major road traffic accident 25 years ago which left him severely disabled but that did not impair his mind, the court heard.
Judge Kevin Kilrane said it was the defendant’s third conviction for driving while banned and he was also in breach of a five months jail sentence yet “he persists”.
The judge said he had no option but to send him to jail and there was no need for a probation report.
Judge Kilrane jailed the defendant for five months on both charges concurrently.
And he gave the defendant two ten-year driving bans to run concurrently on both charges.
