Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, May 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon

- Margaret Sweeney, Loughanure

- Liam Blaney, Rosnakil/Warrenpoint, Down

- Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe

- Eamonn Doherty, Churchtown, Carndonagh

- Felicity Fox, Dublin and Bundoran



Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place Sligo University Hospital Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon.

Further funeral arrangements will be announced later. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 248 5819.

Margaret Sweeney, Loughanure

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sweeney, late of Loughanure.

Removal Friday 19th May from Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe at 11am going to her late residence.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.



Liam Blaney, Rosnakil/Warrenpoint, Down

The death has taken place at Ferndene Nursing Home, Blackrock, County Dublin, of Liam Blaney, born in Rosnakill, Donegal, and latterly of Warrenpoint, County Down.

Removal on Friday evening, May 19th, to St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, arriving at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 20th, at 10am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny. Reposing at his home.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe.

Reposing at his late home from May 17th. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Eamonn Doherty, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eamonn Doherty, late of Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his brother Karl’s residence, Leaba Pádraig, Churchtown, Carndonagh. Private service there on Friday, May 19th, at 11am. Family and friends welcome.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

Eileen Doherty-Leavey, Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at McLauglin’s Funeral home, Buncrana.

Removal from there on Sunday (May 21st) at 3pm going to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Monday (May 22nd) at 5pm going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, to repose overnight and requiem mass is on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will take place in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Felicity Fox, Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place Felicity Fox, late of Shiel Avenue, Bundoran and Dublin.

Her funeral Mass on Saturday in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon. Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral director, Bundoran on 071 98 41547.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.