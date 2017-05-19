Registration open for Donegal Relay for Life 2017

Registration for survivors and caregivers for this year’s Relay for Life Donegal is now open.

Relay, the Irish Cancer Society fundraiser, runs from Saturday May 27th, to Sunday May 28th at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Organisers hope as many survivors as possible will join for the Survivors’ Lap at the start of the Relay, 5pm on May 27th. Shortly after the event begins, survivors will be invited into LYIT for a meal.

As always, the Luminaria Candle of Hope Ceremony takes place Saturday night as darkness falls, and the Gospel Hour and Ecumenical Service start at 9am on Sunday. The Donegal Relay will be streamed online, via a link on their Facebook page.

To register, contact Sharon at 086 878 9733 or Donal at 087 631 9699.