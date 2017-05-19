Former Donegal gardaí seeking a peak performance in mountain challenge

Two well-known retired garda sergeants will be among 100 members of An Garda Siochana, the PSNI, NYPD and police officers from Spain who will take part in a special “Four Peaks Challenge” this weekend.

Danny Devlin from Letterkenny and former Traffic Corp Sergeant based in Donegal Town, Iggy Larkin, are taking part in the event over three days this weekend. The aim of the challenge is to promote mental health awareness charity Aware through fundraising.

Danny said they will climb Carrantuohill in Co. Kerry, Mweelrea in Co. Mayo, SlieveDonard in Co. Down and Lugnaquilla in Co. Wicklow and that they are looking forward to the event.



Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/aware-ireland/garda4peaks